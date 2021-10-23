UrduPoint.com

Hurriyat Leader Appeals UNO To Enforce Its Resolutions In Kashmir

Sat 23rd October 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Convener of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu & Kashmir, Ghulam Muhammed Safi on Saturday appealed global human rights groups to push United Nations Organization (UNO) to enforce its resolutions adopted for self-determination right to the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP through telephone on the eve of October 27 to be marked as Black Day all across the region comprising India and Pakistan, the Hurriyat leader condemned Indian occupation of Kashmir as it has no such example in the recent history.

He said it was the day when oppressive forces had landed on the pure soil and began violating its basic rights with torturing natives belonged to every age and group.

That had led to take the issue on international forum, the Security Council, which passed resolutions to resolve the issue fairly to establish peace and stability in the region, he said.

When asked as how much it caused impact globally, Ghulam Muhammed Safi said, observance of black day has kept alive spirit of freedom among people of both sides of Kashmir valley. In addition, people especially new generation, come to know about how ruthlessly the oppressive forces had broken into the valley and pushed entire region into hell of destruction, he added.

He said the oppressive measures adopted by Indian forces cannot deter the people of Jammu and Kashmir from demanding their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions( (UNSC).

He said despite brazen violations of all international laws, repeated Human Rights violations and in the face of unprecedented ruthless military siege, the Kashmiri people remain undaunted in their struggle for self-determination.

