Hurriyat leader appeals UNO to enforce its resolutions in Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Convenor of Threek-e-Hurriyat Kashmir, Ghulam Muhammed Safi on Sunday appealed global human rights groups to push UNO to enforce its resolutions adopted for self-determination in Kashmir valley.

Talking to APP telepathically on the eve of 27th October which was marked as Black Day all across the region comprising India and Pakistan, the hurriyat leader condemned illegal Indian occupation in Kashmir as it had contained no example in the recent history.

He said it was the day when oppressive forces had landed on the pure soil and began violating its basic rights with torturing natives belonged to every age and group.

That had led to take the issue on international forum, the Security Council, which passed resolutions to resolve the issue fairly to establish peace and stability in the region, he said.

When asked as how much it caused impact globally, Ghulam Muhammed Safi said, observance of black day has kept alive spirit of freedom among people of both sides of Kashmir valley. In addition, people especially new generation, come to know about how ruthlessly the oppressive forces had broken into the valley and pushed entire region into hell of destruction, he added.

He said the oppressive measures adopted by Indian forces cannot deter the people of Jammu and Kashmir from demanding their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said despite brazen violations of all international laws, repeated HR violations and in the face of unprecedented ruthless military siege, the Kashmiri people remain undaunted in their struggle for self-determination.