Hurriyat Leader Appreciates Pakistan’s Unconditional Support To Kashmir Cause
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Senior Hurriyet Leader Raja Najabat Hussain Friday appreciated Pakistani nation and friends of Kashmir across the globe for unconditional support for Kashmiris fighting for their right to self-determination.
Pakistan is determined to continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmir issue, adding, media is also playing a vital role in highlighting Kashmir issue and Indian atrocities, he said while talking to Radio Pakistan' current Affair program.
He said Kashmiris on both sides of LoC and across the globe will observe 5th Feb as Kashmir Solidarity Day, adding,
the purpose of observing this day is to express solidarity with the Kashmiris that are suffering from Indian atrocities.
"We are firmly stands with our Kashmiri brethren facing Indian aggression", he added.
We, as Kashmiris, will be holding meetings, conducting seminars and conferences not only on 5th of February but also do the same on 9th of February on the occasion of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru, he mentioned.
We are working closely with all Pakistani and Kashmiri organizations in the European Union and the United Kingdom, he added.
The Pro-India Kashmiris are also condemning the Indian brutal activities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he mentioned.
He said unfortunately, Indian courts are also supporting the Hindutva ideology of the present Indian government, adding, In the past, the Indian Illegal occupation and its atrocities on innocent Kashmiris were discussed on international forums as well as British and European Union parliaments.
More than two dozen parliamentarians will be meeting our team members and we are expecting over 40 parliamentarians to attend our conference on 6th of February, he highlighted.
The UN Human Rights organization has already submitted two reports over Indian human rights violations in
Kashmir.
Now Narendra Modi after abrogating article 370 and 35-A is settling non-Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in order to change the demography, he said, adding, we are thankful to the government of Pakistan for its unconditional support to the Kashmir cause.
