Open Menu

Hurriyat Leader Condemns India's Ban On Kashmiri Parties

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Hurriyat leader condemns India's ban on Kashmiri parties

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A prominent Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani has condemned India's decision to ban Kashmiri political parties as a part of its ruthless campaign to quash the Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

Altaf Hussain Wani, the senior vice chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) said in a statement on Thursday that India's move to declare both factions of the Muslim Conference as "unlawful associations" showed the fascist tendencies of the Modi government.

He said that India was violating the democratic rights and human dignity of the Kashmiri people by imposing sanctions on their political representatives and activities.

"India should realize that it cannot suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle by using such colonial-era tactics. The Kashmiris have given immense sacrifices for their just cause and they will not give up their right to self-determination", Wani said.

He reminded that India had already banned over half a dozen Kashmiri political parties under the notorious The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which he termed as a draconian law.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Altaf Hussain Jammu Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

18 minutes ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

35 minutes ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

38 minutes ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

43 minutes ago
 Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

14 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

14 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

14 hours ago
 London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

14 hours ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan