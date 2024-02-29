Hurriyat Leader Condemns India's Ban On Kashmiri Parties
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A prominent Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani has condemned India's decision to ban Kashmiri political parties as a part of its ruthless campaign to quash the Kashmiris' freedom struggle.
Altaf Hussain Wani, the senior vice chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) said in a statement on Thursday that India's move to declare both factions of the Muslim Conference as "unlawful associations" showed the fascist tendencies of the Modi government.
He said that India was violating the democratic rights and human dignity of the Kashmiri people by imposing sanctions on their political representatives and activities.
"India should realize that it cannot suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle by using such colonial-era tactics. The Kashmiris have given immense sacrifices for their just cause and they will not give up their right to self-determination", Wani said.
He reminded that India had already banned over half a dozen Kashmiri political parties under the notorious The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which he termed as a draconian law.
