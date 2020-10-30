UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurriyat Leader Denounces Imposition Of Anti-people Laws In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Hurriyat leader denounces imposition of anti-people laws in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has strongly denounced the Indian government for imposing one after the other anti-people laws in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian government was rapidly advancing its aggressive policies to change the demography of the territory.

He said that new laws were being enforced in IIOJK one after another and added that the rights of Kashmiri people were being usurped through new orders and laws.

Khan Sopori said that Kashmiris were being deprived of their lands and efforts were being made to make them strangers in their own homeland.

He said that despite the Indian atrocities, the Kashmiri people were continuing their freedom movement with determination.

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar Media Government

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

2 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

3 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.