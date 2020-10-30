Hurriyat leader denounces imposition of anti-people laws in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has strongly denounced the Indian government for imposing one after the other anti-people laws in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian government was rapidly advancing its aggressive policies to change the demography of the territory.

He said that new laws were being enforced in IIOJK one after another and added that the rights of Kashmiri people were being usurped through new orders and laws.

Khan Sopori said that Kashmiris were being deprived of their lands and efforts were being made to make them strangers in their own homeland.

He said that despite the Indian atrocities, the Kashmiri people were continuing their freedom movement with determination.