Hurriyat Leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam Arrested In Srinagar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Hurriyat leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam arrested in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Indian authorities arrested Hurriyat leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam in Srinagar on Monday.

The authorities raided the house of Mushtaq in Batamaloo in Srinagar and lodged him in Kothibagh police, Srinagar, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui strongly condemned the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Chairman, Mushtaq-ul-Islam.

Terming the arrest as an act of political Vendetta, he said that pro-freedom leaders and activists could not be coerced to surrender their will to fight illegal occupation and subjugation of New Delhi.

"These acts of high-handedness will only strengthen our resolve and determination to fight for our just cause which is an internationally recognised dispute."Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui hailed the determination of thousands of political prisoners languishing in jails in and outside the occupied territory.

