Hurriyat Leader Mushtaqul Islam Arrested From Srinagar

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Hurriyat leader Mushtaqul Islam arrested from Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The police in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Thursday arrested Hurriyat leader Mushtaqul islam from Srinagar.

Indian police raided the house of the Hurriyat leader in Batamaloo area of Srinagar and arrested him. He was lodged at Special Task Force, cargo interrogation centre, in Srinagar, KMS reported.

The family of the leader expressed serious concern over his arrest.

