Hurriyat Leader Pays Tributes To Jamal Afghani On His Martyrdom Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chairman of J&K People’s Freedom League and former Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK, on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to Abdul Khaliq Ghanai, also known as Jamal Afghani, a prominent freedom fighter, who was martyred in Indian custody in December 1993.
Rehmani, in a statement, said that Aghani played a pivotal role in the freedom movement during the 1970s and 1990s, leading the uprising against India’s forcible and illegal occupation of J&K.
He described him as a committed leader and devoted freedom fighter of Kashmir.
Muhammad Farooq Rehmani stated that the sacrifices of freedom fighters will not be in vain and envisioned a “sunrise of freedom” in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
He praised the sacrifices of all who have contributed to the cause and called on world leaders to pressure India for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, in line with the right to self-determination and relevant UN resolutions.
Muhammad Farooq Rehmani called on world leaders to take action against the campaign of Hinduizing Indian and Kashmiri Muslims by targeting their properties and mosques, seizing and demolishing them, and constructing temples to alter their culture and demographics. He warned that such actions aim to transform Indian Muslims and illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a predominantly Hindutva state, violating the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
