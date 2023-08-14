Open Menu

Hurriyat Leader Thanks Pakistan For Unflinching Support For Kashmir Cause

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Mir Tahir Masood on Sunday felicitated the people and government of Pakistan on the eve of Independence Day to be observed on Monday.

In an interview, he said Pakistan's Independence Day on 14th August is the day of thanksgiving and day of rejoicing for the Kashmiris.

He said that the Kashmiri people are highly grateful to the government and people of Pakistan for their continued moral, political and diplomatic support of their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

He pointed out that alongside the supreme sacrifices of valiant Kashmiris, Pakistan's intense diplomatic efforts have highlighted the Kashmir dispute and exposed Indian ugly colonial face at the international level.

He said the Kashmiri people pray for the stability, prosperity and progress of the country as a strong Pakistan is a guarantee to the success of Kashmir freedom movement.

The Hurriyat leader said the Kashmiris consider Pakistan as their benefactor and ambassador at the international forums whereas they regard India as an oppressor and imperialist colonial state.

Mir Tahir Masood said the Kashmiris' struggle was the continuation of the Pakistan movement, which would be completed only when Jammu and Kashmir gets freedom from the Indian occupation and becomes a part of Pakistan.

