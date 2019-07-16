Hurriyat leader urges India to adhere to UN resolutions on Kashmir

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-UL-Islam in Indian occupied Kashmir has urged India to shun state terrorism and adhere to the UN charter especially the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir to find out a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mushtaq-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said, if the US and Russia can resolve their issues with their opponents particularly in Afghanistan through talks why India is reluctant to adopt the same approach for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Citing history, the Hurriyat leader said that it was the Indian leaders who took the issue to the UN and pledged to resolve it as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

"By fulfilling its promises and obligations towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir, we understand that the universal principle of right to self-determination is the only road through which peace can be achieved in Jammu and Kashmir," Mushtaq ul islam added.

Mushtaq-ul-Islam appealed to India and Pakistan to demonstrate restraint and wisdom and play a constructive role for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He said India had a great role to play in creating an atmosphere conducive for settlement of the long-pending dispute.