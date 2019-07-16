UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurriyat Leader Urges India To Adhere To UN Resolutions On Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:40 AM

Hurriyat leader urges India to adhere to UN resolutions on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-UL-Islam in Indian occupied Kashmir has urged India to shun state terrorism and adhere to the UN charter especially the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir to find out a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mushtaq-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar said, if the US and Russia can resolve their issues with their opponents particularly in Afghanistan through talks why India is reluctant to adopt the same approach for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Citing history, the Hurriyat leader said that it was the Indian leaders who took the issue to the UN and pledged to resolve it as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

"By fulfilling its promises and obligations towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir, we understand that the universal principle of right to self-determination is the only road through which peace can be achieved in Jammu and Kashmir," Mushtaq ul islam added.

Mushtaq-ul-Islam appealed to India and Pakistan to demonstrate restraint and wisdom and play a constructive role for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He said India had a great role to play in creating an atmosphere conducive for settlement of the long-pending dispute.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Russia Road Jammu Srinagar Same Media

Recent Stories

Actor Feroze Khan expresses wish to meet Imran Kha ..

2 minutes ago

Anushka says she married Virat at a ‘young’ ag ..

11 minutes ago

PML-N bought 3 videos of judge Arshad Malik for Rs ..

23 minutes ago

Tax deductions reduced on mobile recharge

31 minutes ago

Dollar hits over Rs160 in interbank

37 minutes ago

Sh Rasheed says Saudi king doesn’t like Nawaz Sh ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.