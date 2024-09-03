Open Menu

Hurriyat Leaders And Organizations Urge UN To Address Kashmir Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Hurriyat leaders and organizations urge UN to address Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Hurriyat leaders and organizations have called upon the United Nations to uphold the principle of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and to take decisive action to address the Kashmir dispute, thereby preventing a middle East-like situation from unfolding in the South Asian region.

Leaders and organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar said that Kashmir remains a critical test for the United Nations, being one of the oldest issues on the UN’s agenda, and demands continued international attention.

They added that the territory is recognized as an international dispute under the UN Security Council’s purview and that the right to self-determination is a fundamental principle enshrined in the UN Charter, KMS reported.

The leaders and organizations pointed out that the ongoing actions by the Indian regime regarding Kashmir are undermining the credibility of the UN, and India’s ongoing violations of international laws and conventions concerning Kashmir must be addressed. The illegal alteration of the demography of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India blatantly violates UN resolutions, they deplored.

The UN has a responsibility to initiate the process of restoring the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination and must intervene to prevent India from changing the demographic composition of IIOJK, they stressed.

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu Srinagar From Asia

Recent Stories

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

23 minutes ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

48 minutes ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

2 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

3 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

6 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

15 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

15 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

15 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

15 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan