Hurriyat Leaders And Organizations Urge UN To Address Kashmir Dispute
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Hurriyat leaders and organizations have called upon the United Nations to uphold the principle of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and to take decisive action to address the Kashmir dispute, thereby preventing a middle East-like situation from unfolding in the South Asian region.
Leaders and organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar said that Kashmir remains a critical test for the United Nations, being one of the oldest issues on the UN’s agenda, and demands continued international attention.
They added that the territory is recognized as an international dispute under the UN Security Council’s purview and that the right to self-determination is a fundamental principle enshrined in the UN Charter, KMS reported.
The leaders and organizations pointed out that the ongoing actions by the Indian regime regarding Kashmir are undermining the credibility of the UN, and India’s ongoing violations of international laws and conventions concerning Kashmir must be addressed. The illegal alteration of the demography of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India blatantly violates UN resolutions, they deplored.
The UN has a responsibility to initiate the process of restoring the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination and must intervene to prevent India from changing the demographic composition of IIOJK, they stressed.
