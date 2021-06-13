UrduPoint.com
Hurriyat Leaders Condemn Killing Of Civilian By Indian Forces

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Hurriyat leaders condemn killing of civilian by Indian forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the killing of civilians by Indian troops in Sopore and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Three persons were martyred by the random firing of Indian forces' personnel at Aarampora in Sopore town, yesterday. The incident triggered a forceful anti-India protest in the area, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir addressing condolence meetings at Dangarpora, Panzeenora in Baramulla district and Rainawari in Srinagar strongly condemned the killing and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

He deplored that Indian forces had always targeted civilian population of Kashmir's Muslim majority territory. He said, the civilian killing in IIOJK is not a new thing but from the 1990 Gawkadal massacre to Chota Bazaar and Handwara, hundreds of innocent civilians have been killed by Indian troops.

Hurriyat leader, Jahangir Ghani Butt in his statement in Srinagar, condemning the brutal civilian killings in Sopore by Indian forces, said, this is the grave human rights violation and termed it against the basic Charter of the United Nations human rights values.

He said, Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute between Pakistan and India and it is moral duty of the UN Security Council to take notice of such grave rights violations by Indian forces.

Jahangir Ghani Butt urged the international community to come forward and facilitate a sustained dialogue process between Pakistan and India so that the long pending dispute of Kashmir could be resolved.

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Malik, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Imran and Kashmiri journalist and Convener of People's Association, Khalid Shabbir in a joint statement issued in Islamabad strongly condemned the fresh killing spree in IIOJK.

They said that India was the biggest terrorist country in the world which was engaged in genocide of oppressed Kashmiris, adding that the United Nations should take notice of this terrorism and fulfill its promise to the Kashmiri people regarding their birthright to self-determination.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt and Youth Wing Chairman, Tanveer Durrani in a joint statement in Islamabad, condemning the killing in Sopore, said that India wanted to suppress the liberation movement through such cheap tactics but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

