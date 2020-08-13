Hurriyat leaders greet Pakistanis on eve of their Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations have greeted the people and the Government of Pakistan on the eve of their Independence Day, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir According to Kashmir Media Service the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement in Srinagar greeting the people of Pakistan prayed for the development and prosperity of the country. He said that while Pakistan had always advocated settlement of the Kashmir dispute, India never demonstrated seriousness and good faith for its resolution. He also called for complete shutdown on India's Independence Day, August 15 and appealed to the people of IIOJK to boycott all functions related to the event.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mehaz-e-Azadi, Muhammad lqbal Mir in a statement in Srinagar, felicitated the Pakistanis on the eve of their Independence Day. He said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which had always supported the Kashmiris' right to self-determination and their freedom struggle on political, diplomatic and moral levels. He has called for observing August 15, India's Independence Day, as Black Day and urged India to shun its policy of might and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum, Umar Aadil Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "We extend our heartiest felicitations to the people, Government and army of Pakistan on their Independence Day being celebrated on August 14." He said, "Kashmiris are highly grateful to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris' just cause and struggle. Umar Aadil Dar said, strong and stable Pakistan is very important for the resolution of Kashmir dispute." "We pray to Almighty Allah for peace, strength, stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan," he added.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front senior Vice Chairman, Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement in Islamabad extended his heartfelt felicitations to the people and the Government of Pakistan on their Independence Day.

"The struggling people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are highly grateful to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its all-out moral, political and diplomatic support to their just and legitimate cause," he said.