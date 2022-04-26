UrduPoint.com

Hurriyat Leaders Hailed For Forging Greater Unity Under APHC Banner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 09:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani has hailed Hurriyat leaders for expressing resolve to work under the banner of APHC to resist fascist Indian government's brutal repression and strive for achieving the UN-recognized right to self-determination from the APHC's single platform.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he maintained that forging greater unity to get rid of Indian illegal occupation was the need of the hour.

He added that BJP-led Indian government not only wants to occupy the Kashmiris' land, but it also intends to destroy their identity, culture and brotherhood.

The APHC leader said the only way to thwart New Delhi's nefarious designs is to stand together with the freedom struggle to secure people's lives, property, and Jammu and Kashmir's demographic character.

He said that the APHC with the backing of all Hurriyat leaders and the people of the territory will not let go the struggle for their rights and freedom.

He urged the Kashmiris to remain united and firm to defeat all conspiracies by the occupying regime.

Meanwhile, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani termed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu mere a media blitzkrieg, which has been, otherwise, a total flop in terms of providing a road map for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He said that Indian premier had blatantly failed to address the blunders his government committed by resorting to August 2019 illegal actions in Jammu and Kashmir. Instead, he said, the visit added to the already simmering political uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC General Secretary maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was neither an economic nor a connectivity issue, as Modi mentioned in his address at the Palli rally in Jammu on Sunday; instead, it is an issue of right to self-determination of around 15 million Kashmiris, as acknowledged by the United Nations and endorsed by the then Indian leadership.

Molvi Bashri Irfani advised Modi to stop futile exercise of power politics and address the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective to lay foundation of a stable, peaceful and prosperous South Asia.

