Hurriyat Leaders Hold Meeting Post-Article 370 Abrogation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Top leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference held a meeting in Srinagar yesterday, marking their first gathering since the abrogation of Article 370 by India’s Modi regime in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the event included prominent figures such as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Ghani Butt and Bilal Ghani Lone.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq shared his sentiments on social media, expressing gratitude for reuniting with colleagues after over five years. He noted the emotional experience, deploring the absence of members still in detention, but was pleased to see Abdul Ghani Butt in good spirits.
A video of the meeting, held at the Mirwaiz’s residence, was also shared, underscoring the significance of this reunion amidst the ongoing political landscape marred by killings, daily raids and arrests.
Recent Stories
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik
NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”
Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hyderabad: Man died in accident24 seconds ago
-
MEPCO upgrades 264 transformers to strengthen power supply10 minutes ago
-
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan37 minutes ago
-
ACS condoles death of Prof Dr Aslam Ansari2 hours ago
-
Female artist assaulted2 hours ago
-
President calls for pursuing Nusrat Bhutto's mission of democracy, public welfare2 hours ago
-
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next Chief Justice of Pakistan3 hours ago
-
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik12 hours ago
-
NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”12 hours ago
-
Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana12 hours ago
-
Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up13 hours ago
-
LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment of female students13 hours ago