Open Menu

Hurriyat Leaders Hold Meeting Post-Article 370 Abrogation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Hurriyat leaders hold meeting post-Article 370 abrogation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Top leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference held a meeting in Srinagar yesterday, marking their first gathering since the abrogation of Article 370 by India’s Modi regime in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the event included prominent figures such as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Ghani Butt and Bilal Ghani Lone.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq shared his sentiments on social media, expressing gratitude for reuniting with colleagues after over five years. He noted the emotional experience, deploring the absence of members still in detention, but was pleased to see Abdul Ghani Butt in good spirits.

A video of the meeting, held at the Mirwaiz’s residence, was also shared, underscoring the significance of this reunion amidst the ongoing political landscape marred by killings, daily raids and arrests.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Social Media Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Srinagar August 2019 Media Event All Top

Recent Stories

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

12 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

12 hours ago
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

12 hours ago
 LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

12 hours ago
 US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Ye ..

US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen

12 hours ago
 PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national pro ..

PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik

12 hours ago
 NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to M ..

NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”

12 hours ago
 Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: R ..

Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan