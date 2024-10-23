Hurriyat leaders hold meeting post-Article 370 abrogation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Top leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference held a meeting in Srinagar yesterday, marking their first gathering since the abrogation of Article 370 by India’s Modi regime in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the event included prominent figures such as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Ghani Butt and Bilal Ghani Lone.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq shared his sentiments on social media, expressing gratitude for reuniting with colleagues after over five years. He noted the emotional experience, deploring the absence of members still in detention, but was pleased to see Abdul Ghani Butt in good spirits.

A video of the meeting, held at the Mirwaiz’s residence, was also shared, underscoring the significance of this reunion amidst the ongoing political landscape marred by killings, daily raids and arrests.