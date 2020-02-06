UrduPoint.com
Hurriyat Leaders Lauded To Prime Minister Imran Khan For Highlighting Kashmir Issue On Int'l Forum

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders on Thursday said that the way Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Kashmir dispute and exposed Indian policies at the Talking in a Radio program,they said Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed to special session of AJK Legislative Assembly, once again reiterated the commitment to expose cruel Indian face in front of the world.

A Hurriyat leader Nazir Ahmed Shawl said, "I am thankful to Pakistani government, its nation and military leadership for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people".

He said tomorrow was an important day as solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren at this time when frustrated Modi's government has deprived the Kashmiri's of their fundamental rights.

"The policies of the Indian government are threatening the regional peace and stability", he added.

Shamim Shawl another Hurriyat Leader said "5th of February is being observed as Kashmir solidarity day across the world".

"The people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan formed symbolic human chains to express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir that conveyed a strong message to Kashmiris that they are not alone in their struggle", he added.

She said PM Imran Khan effectively presented the Kashmir case at all international forums and urged the international community to take serious notice of human rights violations by Indian occupation forces in the valley.

The ideology of Kashmiri's cannot be suppressed through use of brutal force. I would also like to congratulate the media for marathon transmission the whole day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir,He said.

