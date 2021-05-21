Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Farooq, Abdul Ghani Lone remembered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Peoples in Pakistan and Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control and rest of the world observed the death anniversaries of Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq and Khwaja Abdul Ghani Lone on Friday, reiterating their pledge to continue the mission of martyrs through freedom struggle.

Special prayers were offered at the mosques for the martyrs with strict adherence to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Rallies were held in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as well as across the globe to pay homage to both the prominent leaders.

Webinars were arranged to highlight the supreme sacrifices of both the leaders in the ongoing Kashmir liberation struggle.

Banners, posters were displayed in various cities to remember the sacrifices of Hurriyat leaders and condemning the Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

An extensive campaign was launched on social media to draw world attention on Indian machinations against the Kashmiris.

On the other hand in IIOJK daily life was totally paralyzed as the turbulent state's puppet authorities strictly enforced restrictions of curfew on the occasion under the bogey of Coronavirus pandemic.

The freedom-loving people, Kashmiri leaders, politicians, members of civil society and human rights activists issued their messages regarding the day.

Minister of Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said the third generation of Kashmiris was determined for right to self-determination and fighting each day against Indian state terrorism due to the sacrifices of both the leaders.

Lauding the APHC leaders who had sacrificed their homes, families and assets just for their love for freedom, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi said Kashmir needed immediate world attention and was a huge question mark on the credibility of the United Nations.

AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan reiterated his unflinching resolve that the struggle to get freedom from the oppressive Indian occupation and the realization of the right to self-determination would continue relentlessly and the mission left incomplete by Kashmiri martyrs would be accomplished.

Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan would continue do-everything to ensure Kashmiris achieve their aspirations.

On May 21, 1990 Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar IIOJK while 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred on this day in 2002 by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.