UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurriyat Leaders Mirwaiz Farooq, Abdul Ghani Lone Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Farooq, Abdul Ghani Lone remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Peoples in Pakistan and Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control and rest of the world observed the death anniversaries of Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq and Khwaja Abdul Ghani Lone on Friday, reiterating their pledge to continue the mission of martyrs through freedom struggle.

Special prayers were offered at the mosques for the martyrs with strict adherence to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Rallies were held in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as well as across the globe to pay homage to both the prominent leaders.

Webinars were arranged to highlight the supreme sacrifices of both the leaders in the ongoing Kashmir liberation struggle.

Banners, posters were displayed in various cities to remember the sacrifices of Hurriyat leaders and condemning the Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

An extensive campaign was launched on social media to draw world attention on Indian machinations against the Kashmiris.

On the other hand in IIOJK daily life was totally paralyzed as the turbulent state's puppet authorities strictly enforced restrictions of curfew on the occasion under the bogey of Coronavirus pandemic.

The freedom-loving people, Kashmiri leaders, politicians, members of civil society and human rights activists issued their messages regarding the day.

Minister of Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said the third generation of Kashmiris was determined for right to self-determination and fighting each day against Indian state terrorism due to the sacrifices of both the leaders.

Lauding the APHC leaders who had sacrificed their homes, families and assets just for their love for freedom, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi said Kashmir needed immediate world attention and was a huge question mark on the credibility of the United Nations.

AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan reiterated his unflinching resolve that the struggle to get freedom from the oppressive Indian occupation and the realization of the right to self-determination would continue relentlessly and the mission left incomplete by Kashmiri martyrs would be accomplished.

Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan would continue do-everything to ensure Kashmiris achieve their aspirations.

On May 21, 1990 Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar IIOJK while 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred on this day in 2002 by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead Fire World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Line Of Control Social Media Civil Society Jammu Srinagar Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Afridi From Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan effectively raised voice against Israel t ..

2 minutes ago

Banners displayed in Islamabad to pay tribute to p ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Protection of Journalist and Other Media Pra ..

2 minutes ago

Rallies condemn Israeli killings of innocent Pales ..

2 minutes ago

NAC estimates provisional GDP growth at 3.94%, rea ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.