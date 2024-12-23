Hurriyat leaders, organizations expose India’s peace mantra in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have strongly condemend the Indian government’s efforts to portray a false image of peace in the territory, calling it a “propaganda campaign” aimed at misleading the international community.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a joint statement, these leaders reaffirmed their stance that India’s narrative of peace and development in occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a fabrication, especially after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

The statement emphasized that the Modi regime cannot conceal the reality of the Kashmir situation through its propaganda machinery. “India is misleading the world with false claims of peace and progress in IIOJK,” the leaders declared, adding that the truth of the region’s condition remains unchanged, despite India’s attempts to manufacture a narrative of development.

Since the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the leaders pointed out that India has escalated efforts to colonize Kashmir, intensifying its militaristic actions and furthering its agenda of suppressing Kashmiri aspirations for freedom.

“The Modi regime’s actions on August 5, 2019, were not only illegal but have worsened an already volatile situation in South Asia. Kashmiris’ resistance will thwart India’s nefarious agenda,” they said.

The statement also condemned India’s transformation of the terriotry into a militarized zone. “IIOJK has been turned into a military garrison, creating an atmosphere of fear and oppression. India’s militaristic approach cannot suppress Kashmiris’ unwavering passion for freedom,” the leaders said.

In response to India’s continued attempts to project a false narrative of peace, the leaders stressed that a lasting peace in South Asia is impossible without addressing the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. “India’s stubbornness is blocking the path to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue,” they noted.

The leaders concluded by asserting that Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom will continue, and the Modi regime’s propaganda efforts will ultimately fail in the face of the region’s longstanding resistance. “Kashmiris will never bow down to oppression and will continue to fight for their rights,” they emphasized.