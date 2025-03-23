Hurriyat Leaders, Other Organizations Extend Warm Congratulations On Pakistan Day
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the illegally detained Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Masarrat Aalam Butt, along with other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have extended their warm congratulations to the people and government of Pakistan, praying for the nation’s continued progress, stability and prosperity.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a message from the notorious Tihar Jail in New Delhi, Masarrat Aalam Butt expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan, describing the country as a beacon of hope for oppressed Kashmiris and the entire Muslim Ummah.
He emphasized that Pakistan, founded on a noble ideology, serves as a great blessing for Muslims worldwide. He further stated that the Kashmiri people are making daily sacrifices to preserve this ideology, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to the cause.
Masarat Alam made it clear that no power can weaken the strong cultural, religious, and civilization bond shared between Kashmiris and Pakistan.
He reiterated that Kashmiris are engaged in the struggle for the completion of Pakistan, and their dream of joining the blessed nation will one day come true.
APHC leaders and organizations, including Molvi Bashir Irfani, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Yusuf Naqash, Zamurda Habib, Fareeda Behanji, Yasmeen Raja, Imtiaz Reshi, Saleem Zargar, Ghulam Nabi War, Abdul Samad Inqlabi, Khwaja Firdous, Muhammad Aqib, Mohammad Haseeb Wani, Maulana Musab Nadvi, Fayaz Hussain Jafari and Syed Sibte Shabir Qummi, in their statements issued from Srinagar, commemorated the importance of the Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940. They hailed the resolution as one of the most significant milestones in South Asian history.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hurriyat leaders, other organizations extend warm congratulations on Pakistan Day5 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Pindi food street36 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over martyrdom of four policemen in Noshki terror attack56 minutes ago
-
On her birth anniversary, President remembers Nusrat Bhutto as "symbol of courage"56 minutes ago
-
Japanese ambassador extends greetings on Pakistan Day9 hours ago
-
President condemns firing on labourers in Mangochar10 hours ago
-
PM condemns firing on labourers in Mangochar, Kalat10 hours ago
-
AJK President orders for delivery of quality higher education by AJK10 hours ago
-
AJK President, PM extend heartiest felicitations to Pakistani nation on Resolution Day10 hours ago
-
CJCSC, Service Chiefs extend heartfelt congratulations to nation on Pakistan Day10 hours ago
-
UK committed to strengthening Pak-UK ties across trade, climate and education: British High Commissi ..10 hours ago
-
More than 26,000 police officials performed security duties for mourning processions & majalis acros ..11 hours ago