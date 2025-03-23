Open Menu

Hurriyat Leaders, Other Organizations Extend Warm Congratulations On Pakistan Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) On the occasion of Pakistan Day, the illegally detained Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Masarrat Aalam Butt, along with other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have extended their warm congratulations to the people and government of Pakistan, praying for the nation’s continued progress, stability and prosperity.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a message from the notorious Tihar Jail in New Delhi, Masarrat Aalam Butt expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan, describing the country as a beacon of hope for oppressed Kashmiris and the entire Muslim Ummah.

He emphasized that Pakistan, founded on a noble ideology, serves as a great blessing for Muslims worldwide. He further stated that the Kashmiri people are making daily sacrifices to preserve this ideology, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to the cause.

Masarat Alam made it clear that no power can weaken the strong cultural, religious, and civilization bond shared between Kashmiris and Pakistan.

He reiterated that Kashmiris are engaged in the struggle for the completion of Pakistan, and their dream of joining the blessed nation will one day come true.

APHC leaders and organizations, including Molvi Bashir Irfani, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Yusuf Naqash, Zamurda Habib, Fareeda Behanji, Yasmeen Raja, Imtiaz Reshi, Saleem Zargar, Ghulam Nabi War, Abdul Samad Inqlabi, Khwaja Firdous, Muhammad Aqib, Mohammad Haseeb Wani, Maulana Musab Nadvi, Fayaz Hussain Jafari and Syed Sibte Shabir Qummi, in their statements issued from Srinagar, commemorated the importance of the Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940. They hailed the resolution as one of the most significant milestones in South Asian history.

