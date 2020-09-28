UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurriyat Leaders Paid Glowing Tributes To Kashmiri Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:50 PM

Hurriyat leaders paid glowing tributes to Kashmiri martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders Monday have paid glowing tributes to Kashmiri youth who were recently martyred by Indian troops at Awantipora in Pulwama and other areas of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Kashmir freedom struggle has entered a decisive phase as a result of the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs.

He said the unresolved Kashmir dispute poses a serious threat to the peace in not only South Asia but the world at large.

He added that a lasting solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute would usher in a new era of peace and progress in the entire region.

However, Sopori deplored that precious human lives were being lost in Jammu and Kashmir due to India's traditional stubbornness. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the families of the martyrs.

In a statement, Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, also paid rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs Omar Nazir, Abu Rehan and Adil Ahmed who were martyred by troops in Sarhama area of Bijbhara in Islamabad district and Sambora area of Awantiipora in Pulwama district. He said that Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their lives for the liberation of their motherland from India's illegal occupation.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Haji Muhammad Abdullah, General Secretary of the Islamic Research Institute.

Related Topics

India Islamabad World Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Srinagar Progress Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif arrested after LHC rejected interim ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan wants intra-Afghan dialogue's success for ..

33 minutes ago

566 new Coronavirus cases reported; nine deaths in ..

33 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

33 minutes ago

CTP gear up operation against professional beggars ..

33 minutes ago

Merkel Warns Party Presidium Germany May Come to H ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.