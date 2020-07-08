UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurriyat Leaders Paid Tributes To Martyr Burhan Wani In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Hurriyat leaders paid tributes to martyr Burhan Wani in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid tributes to popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on his 4th martyrdom anniversary,in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement from jail while paying tributes to the martyred youth leader said that Burhan's sacrifice gave a new impetus to the freedom struggle. He appealed to the United Nations to stop India from issuing domicile certificates in the disputed territory.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League, Imtiyaz Reshi, in a statement in Srinagar paying tributes to Burhan Wani and other martyrs said that they presented invaluable and exemplary sacrifices for the Kashmir cause. He hailing the spirit of Kashmiri people and said that they were committed to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion. He also said that the Kashmiris would accomplish the mission of their martyrs despite all odds.

The Jammu and Kashmir peoples Freedom League spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "The people of Kashmir were proud of their heroes who continue to offer great sacrifices for the cause of the freedom.

" He said that Burhan Wani was an intellectually conscious and highly educated youth who was successful in spreading his message of freedom through social media.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that by sacrificing his life, Burhan Muzaffar Wani gave a new dimension to the freedom movement. The party reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their struggle till the completion of the sacred mission of Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs, against all odds.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said India had ignored the Kashmir dispute and forced the Kashmiri youth to respond with force. The statement said that India was being advised by its sane former military generals, politicians and intellectuals that the Kashmir dispute had no military solution, and that the issue be resolved politically.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jail Social Media Young Jammu Srinagar Media All From Salman Noman Enterpries Limited

Recent Stories

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

7 minutes ago

UAE’s Mars Mission will contribute in transforma ..

22 minutes ago

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

45 minutes ago

DEWA participates in launch of ‘AI Procurement i ..

52 minutes ago

Ex-administrator Lorry Adda held on corruption cha ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.