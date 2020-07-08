Hurriyat leaders paid tributes to martyr Burhan Wani in IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid tributes to popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on his 4th martyrdom anniversary,in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement from jail while paying tributes to the martyred youth leader said that Burhan's sacrifice gave a new impetus to the freedom struggle. He appealed to the United Nations to stop India from issuing domicile certificates in the disputed territory.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men's League, Imtiyaz Reshi, in a statement in Srinagar paying tributes to Burhan Wani and other martyrs said that they presented invaluable and exemplary sacrifices for the Kashmir cause. He hailing the spirit of Kashmiri people and said that they were committed to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion. He also said that the Kashmiris would accomplish the mission of their martyrs despite all odds.

The Jammu and Kashmir peoples Freedom League spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "The people of Kashmir were proud of their heroes who continue to offer great sacrifices for the cause of the freedom.

" He said that Burhan Wani was an intellectually conscious and highly educated youth who was successful in spreading his message of freedom through social media.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that by sacrificing his life, Burhan Muzaffar Wani gave a new dimension to the freedom movement. The party reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their struggle till the completion of the sacred mission of Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs, against all odds.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said India had ignored the Kashmir dispute and forced the Kashmiri youth to respond with force. The statement said that India was being advised by its sane former military generals, politicians and intellectuals that the Kashmir dispute had no military solution, and that the issue be resolved politically.