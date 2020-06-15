Hurriyat leaders paid tributes to Tasaduq Ameen Shah on his martyrdom day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Chairperson of the Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, and Chairman of Youth Social Forum, Umar Aadil Dar in Indian Occupied Kashmir paid tributes to Tasaduq Ameen Shah on his martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Yasmeen Raja and Umar Aadil Dar in their separate statements in Srinagar said that Kashmiri people were heavily indebted to the great sacrifices of their martyrs.

They reiterated that the people of Kashmir would continue to pursue the martyrs' mission till its logical conclusion.