Hurriyat leaders pay homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, Ghani Lone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have paid glowing tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders,Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone aswell as the martyrs of Hawal on the eve of their martyrdom anniversaries.

Hurriyat leaders including Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed and Zamruda Habib eulogized the services and sacrifices rendered by Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone for the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by the agents of Indian agencies at his residence in Srinagar on May 21 in 1990. Seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on the same day in 2002.

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Jammu Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement in Srinagar paid tribute to Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone on their martyrdom anniversaries. He said Shaheed Mirwaiz was a great preacher and religious scholar, whose services in the educational and social upliftment of the Kashmiri people would always be recalled with respect.

He said that Shaheed Abdul Ghani Lone was a heedful and fearless leader who sacrificed his life for his belief in a peaceful and pro-people resolution of the Kashmir dispute. His contribution in the formation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference was unforgettable, the statement said. It added that people of Kashmir would always remember these selfless leaders and will follow the path they showed.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, reiterated the APHC's appeal to the people to observe complete shutdown on Friday (21 May) to commemorate the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone as well as the martyrs of Hawal.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, he paid glowing tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, and martyrs of Hawal massacre. He also asked the people to organize protest rallies against the genocide and gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory. The APHC leader endorsing the detailed programme announced by the Chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appealed to the freedom loving Kashmiris to follow it in letter and spirit.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory at the hands of cruel jail authorities, particularly in the wake of coronavirus pandemic when hundreds of inmates have been reported as COVID positive.

He demanded an early intervention of the United Nations Secretary General and the world community to help resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and Kashmiris' aspirations.

Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Peoples Political Party, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid homage to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries. He said the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri martyrs would never be allowed to go waste and the Hurriyat leadership was under obligation to take the unfinished mission of martyrs to its logic end. Engineer Hilal War said, Shaheed-e-Milat faced various hardships in the form of incarceration and torture for the Kashmir cause but never shied away from carrying forward the freedom struggle and stood firm in difficult times.

Hilal War said, no amount of repression, use of force, and intimidation can force the people of Jammu and Kashmir surrender their inalienable right to self-determination enshrined in the principles of the UN Charter.

Tehreek-e-Khawateen Kashmir Chairperson, Zamruda Habib, and General Secretary, Shameem Shawl, in their statements paying tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and other martyrs said that the Kashmiri people were indebted to the invaluable sacrifices of these great martyrs and no one would be allowed to play with these sacrifices. They said the world couldn't turn away its eyes from the Kashmir dispute and the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for right to self-determination for long and it would have to resolve the lingering dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. They denounced the use of brute force by Indian troops and police personnel on innocent people during cordon and search operations in the occupied territory.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, in a statement in Srinagar remembering Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their anniversaries said that the Kashmiris had given unparalleled sacrifices in their ongoing freedom struggle. He deplored that in the present situation from Kashmir to Palestine, the world peacemakers and champions of peace and human rights have failed to fulfill their obligations.

Javaid Mir said thousands of illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in Indian jails were facing threat to their life due to massive surge in coronavirus in India. He said that the families of these detainees were worried about the well-being of their dear ones in the highly congested jails. He also strongly condemned the arrest of two sons of martyred APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai by Indian police and slapping of draconian law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, on them.