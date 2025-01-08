Hurriyat leaders pay tributes to Sajjad Kenoo on martyrdom anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Hurriyat leaders and parties have paid rich tributes to prominent pro-resistance leader, Sajjad Ahmad Kenoo on his martyrdom anniversary today (January 8).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Sajjad Ahmad Kenu, a resident of Islamabad district, was martyred by Indian forces on January 8, 1996.

Hurriyat leaders and parties including jailed leader Bilal Siddiqi, Maulvi Bashir Irfani, Farooq Ahmed, Fareeda Bhanji, Dr Musaib and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a joint statement in Srinagar said martyr Sajad Ahmad Kenoo was one of pioneers of present Kashmir struggle.

Martyrs like him are our real heroes and their sacrifices will never be forgotten, they said.

Sajad Shaheed was a humble person, dedicated warrior, prolific leader and a luminous human being.

He was one of the faces of Kashmiri movement who till his last breath stood upright for the cause and sacrificed his life while striving for it, the statements said.

They said, “The sacrifices of heroes like Sajad Ahmad Kenoo can never be forgotten and today when we remember his sacrifices and struggle, we pledge to take his mission forward with passion and zeal.”

People of Kashmir are indebted to the sacrifices of martyrs and committed to take their mission forward.

These sacrifices are enough to awaken the conscience of the world leadership but unfortunately the international community doesn’t exert pressure on New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute, the statements added.