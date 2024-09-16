Hurriyat Leaders Reaffirm Kashmiris’ Legitimate Struggle For Self-determination
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Hurriyat leaders and organizations on Monday have reiterated that the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir are engaged in a legitimate struggle for their UN-pledged right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the leaders and organizations in their statements issued in Srinagar said, the Kashmiri people’s freedom movement has been recognized globally as a just struggle. “International law grants us the right to struggle for freedom from Indian occupation,” they added.
They emphasized, “UN Security Council resolutions have legitimized our struggle for self-determination. We will continue our peaceful resistance until these resolutions is implemented.
”
The leaders and organizations stated, “India’s attempts to equate our freedom struggle with terrorism through false flag operations and propaganda will not succeed. The world must support our legitimate struggle for freedom and self-determination.”
“The Modi regime’s violent repression in IIOJK will only strengthen our resolve. We are determined to continue our struggle until a plebiscite is held under UN auspices.”
Hurriyat leaders appealed to the international community to recognize the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and support their just struggle for freedom.
