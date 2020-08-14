UrduPoint.com
Hurriyat Leaders Receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ On Behalf Of Syed Ali Gillani

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Hurriyat leaders receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ on behalf of Syed Ali Gillani

President Arif Alvi has awarded ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ to Hurriyat leaders to honor the great sacrifices of Kashmiri leadership and people of Occupied Kashmir against Indian oppression.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2020) Hurriyat leaders received ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ from President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Hurriyat leader in Indian Occupied Kashmir Syed Ali Shah Gillani on Friday.

The ceremony for Nishan-e-Pakistan was held at the President House in Islamabad.

The Hurriyat Leaders wrapped in white cloths and a badge of Pakistan of flag on their chest while wearing masks for Coronavirus graced the occasion.

President Arif Alvi paid tribute to Kashmiri leaders and people of Occupied Kashmir for their continuous struggle against Indian oppression.

“We honor the great sacrifices of people of Occupied Kashmir for freedom,” the President said on the occasion. He said that Pakistan would continue to raise voice for Kashmir until its freedom.

