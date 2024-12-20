Open Menu

Hurriyat Leaders Seek Global Support For Kashmiris On Int’l Human Solidarity Day

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Senior leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Friday called upon the world community, Islamic countries, and people who love humanity, not to forget the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) while celebrating Human Solidarity Day.

In a joint statement issued Friday on the occasion of World Human Solidarity Day, APHC Convener Ghulam Mohammad Safi, General Secretary Pervaiz Ahmad, and Information Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Butt condemned India’s continued “illegal and unconstitutional” occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders said India is depriving Kashmiris of basic human rights, suppressing dissent through brute force, and systematically attempting to erase the cultural and religious identity of the region. “Their voice is being silenced by force. Their homes are being destroyed, their land is being confiscated, and their identity is being stripped away,” they added.

They said Modi government’s policies are aimed at altering the region’s demography by facilitating the settlement of over 2.4 million non-residents in Kashmir.

“The genocide of Kashmiris is underway, and efforts are being made to transform the Muslim-majority state into a Hindu-dominated region,” they stated.

They called upon the international community to play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue immediately.

They said United Nations Security Council must address this issue urgently and move towards a just and lasting resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

They appealed to all world leaders, political, social and religious parties, intellectuals, student organizations and people who love humanity to be the voice of the voiceless people of Occupied Kashmir. Use social media and other platforms to raise awareness and support the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people,” they added.

