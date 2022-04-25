Hurriyat leaders to work only under banner of single APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :There was consensus that political workers and leaders of various factions of Hurriyat will henceforth work only under the banner of single All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and shall strive to achieve the people's right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in Srinagar said in utter disregard to the internationally-recognized disputed nature and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, India unilaterally and illegally annexed it and APHC leaders and activists were arrested and black law Public Safety Act (PSA) was excessively used.

He deplored that besides planned murders and arson, no stone was left unturned to change the demographic complexion of the Muslim majority territory by settling non-state subjects following the footsteps of Israel.

It was under these circumstances that the organizations and leaders of APHC, hitherto, reaffirmed their pledge to forge unity to take the ongoing movement for right to self-determination to its logical conclusion, he added.

The spokesman said that it was not only the demand and wishes of Jammu and Kashmir masses but Quaid-e-Tehreek Shaheed Syed Ali Gilani in his life had also urged to have unity amongst all factions and forums. It would not only strengthen the movement but would also be a tribute to our martyred leaders who longed for it, he maintained.

He said that the participants were unanimous in suggesting that the office bearers of APHC shall be democratically elected and to avoid recurrence of split all precautionary measures would be taken lest we fall prey to machinations of the occupying power, India.

He added that steps taken by India on and after 5th August 2019 warranted unification of APHC.

Both factions of Hurriyat along with all other organizations made unification possible. APHC umbrella will further be strengthened and expanded to all regions including Jammu and Ladakh, the spokesman said.

He said the Women Wing has been formed separately by uniting all women organizations.

"All groups and parties will have their own Youth Wings in each district. APHC constitution will be evaluated for necessary amendments if required and for this a committee will be formed, soon", he said.

He said the APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Vice Chairmen Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar have congratulated all and urged all newly formed groups to strengthen their set-ups in respective areas along with freedom-loving people.

The APHC Chairman, the spokesman said, has also called for assistance to the arrested youth and those who suffered Indian state terrorism/war crimes. Formation of different committees was also discussed and agreed upon and the leadership has asked the people to remain steadfast and united. Sacrifices offered by the people will never be compromised, he maintained.

The spokesman said the unification was unanimously supported by all constituent parties of the APHC-AJK chapter during their meeting on 16 April 2022. He said all APHC-AJK leaders requested the Kashmiri people to remain united against Indian anti-Kashmir machinations and stepped-up oppression, especially against the younger generation.

He said they thanked the masses for their trust in the Hurriyat leadership and full backing to take the Movement to its logical conclusion as per UN resolutions.