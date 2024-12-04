Hurriyat Leaders Urge Global Action Against India’s Repression In IIOJK
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Indian forces, along with its investigative agencies, are intensifying their crackdown on Hurriyat leaders and activists in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to suppress the ongoing struggle for right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders and parties, including Bashir Andrabi, Imtiyaz Rishi, Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Democratic Freedom Party and Peoples League, in separate statements in Srinagar, condemned India’s continued violation of political, social and religious rights in the territory.
They highlighted that over one million heavily armed Indian troops, empowered by draconian laws, have turned the territory into a living nightmare for its people.
The leaders expressed concern over the demographic changes being orchestrated by the Indian government since August 5, 2019, under its Hindutva ideology, threatening Kashmir’s unique identity and culture.
They also condemned the recent killing of a youth in a fake encounter in Dachigam, Srinagar, terming it another heinous act of Indian state terrorism.
The leaders and organizations appealed to the international community, including the United Nations, United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other global entities, to hold India accountable for its actions and to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions, ensuring peace and dignity for future generations in the South Asian region.
