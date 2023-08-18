Hurriyat leaders urge UN to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations have sought the intervention of UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of its people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Jammu, and Kashmir Muslim League acting chairman Abdul Ahad Parra, United Peace Alliance chairman Mir Shahid Saleem, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman Maulana Musaib Nadvi, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum Mueeb Ahmed, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party Chairman Imtiyaz Ahmed, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement Chairman Prof Zubari, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Chairman Jameel Ahmad and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Asrar Ahmed reiterated, "The Kashmiris will continue their freedom struggle till the settlement of the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per United Nations resolutions and aspiration of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The leaders while denouncing the gross violation of fundamental rights of the people said, "The freedom-loving people of Kashmir have earned a moral victory by observing Indian Independence Day as a Black Day despite all-out repressive measures adopted by Indian forces in the territory." The statements pointed out, "Modi can't defeat the IIOJK people's spirit for freedom by resorting to killings, arrests, and torture. The Kashmiris will not relent in their struggle to free their homeland from Indian clutches as they are not ready to let Modi impose Hindutva plans in IIOJK.

" The leaders said, "Kashmiri people are united to defeat BJP-led Hindutva designs in the occupied territory and the day is not far off when the sun of freedom will rise in IIOJK." "The overwhelming enthusiasm displayed by the brave people of Kashmir during the worst type of military siege of India has frustrated its one million Indian forces who are engaged in a war against the common masses," added the statements.

The Hurriyat leaders urged the United Nations Council for Human Rights and other International human rights organizations to take serious cognizance of the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK and the use of brute force, draconian laws, and other coercive measures taken by the Indian fascist regime to suppress the freedom sentiments of the people of Kashmir demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

The statements demanded early intervention by the UN to stop unabated human rights abuses by Indian troops with impunity.

They said, "It is the moral, political, and legal obligation of the United Nations to impress upon India to fulfill its commitment regarding the United Nations Security Council resolutions to allow a free and fair plebiscite for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute."The leaders also welcomed the statement of Army Chief Asim Muneer on the Jammu and Kashmir resolution.