Hurriyat Leadership Label August 5 Annexation As Betrayal Of Kashmiris’ Trust & UN Principles
Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Hurriyat leadership and organizations Sunday condemned the unilateral abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi regime on August 5, 2019, describing it as a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and a breach of India’s commitments to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the resistance leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar said that August 5 marks a dark chapter of betrayal, repression, and intensified occupation. “By scrapping Article 370, India has robbed Kashmiris of their identity, dignity, and political autonomy,” they said.
The leaders pointed out that Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has since been transformed into a militarized zone of fear and enforced silence.
Human rights violations have surged drastically, with Indian forces using brute force to suppress Kashmiris’ democratic aspirations and instill fear.
They said the people of Kashmir categorically reject the illegal, unilateral changes imposed since August 5, asserting that New Delhi’s moves have no legal or moral legitimacy. India’s continued defiance of UN resolutions and international norms, they warned, poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability.
The leaders urged the United Nations and global powers to fulfill their moral and legal responsibilities and stop India’s Hindutva-driven colonial project in Kashmir. “Silence over Kashmir is complicity,” they warned, “and the world must act before India’s expansionist policies spark a wider catastrophe.”
