Hurriyat Organizations Condemn India For Building Mega Power Projects In Kishtwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned India for building mega power projects in Kishtwar.

In their separate statements, they said, "The projects are being built in violation of the Indus Water Treaty," a Kashmir Media service reported.

They said, "New Delhi is using land and resources of Kashmir, while benefits go directly to the Indian states."They further said, "Kashmir people are deprived of locally generated electricity."

