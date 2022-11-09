ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference's (APHC) constituent organizations have said that the Kashmiri people must remain vigilant to ensure that no person or group should dare to come forward to cooperate with Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian fascist government to further the Hindutva agenda of right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people should not tolerate any traitor of Kashmir and collaborator of BJP and RSS, said a press release.

They said that the people of Kashmir had rendered unparalleled sacrifices for securing their inalienable right to self-determination and no person or group would be allowed to undermine these sacrifices.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Home Minister, Amit Shah, who snatched the identity of Kashmiris in August 2019, should not be allowed to succeed in finding their collaborators in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the statements added.

The Hurriyat organizations pointed out that the people of IIOJK have been facing the worst Indian brutalities since the Modi government scrapped the special status of the territory on August 5, 2019.

They said the Modi regime has not allowed senior APHC leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, to offer Friday prayers for the last three years while thousands of Kashmiris including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen are languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.