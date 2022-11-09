UrduPoint.com

Hurriyat Organizations Urge IIOJK People To Keep An Eye On India's Collaborators

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Hurriyat organizations urge IIOJK people to keep an eye on India's collaborators

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference's (APHC) constituent organizations have said that the Kashmiri people must remain vigilant to ensure that no person or group should dare to come forward to cooperate with Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian fascist government to further the Hindutva agenda of right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people should not tolerate any traitor of Kashmir and collaborator of BJP and RSS, said a press release.

They said that the people of Kashmir had rendered unparalleled sacrifices for securing their inalienable right to self-determination and no person or group would be allowed to undermine these sacrifices.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Home Minister, Amit Shah, who snatched the identity of Kashmiris in August 2019, should not be allowed to succeed in finding their collaborators in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the statements added.

The Hurriyat organizations pointed out that the people of IIOJK have been facing the worst Indian brutalities since the Modi government scrapped the special status of the territory on August 5, 2019.

They said the Modi regime has not allowed senior APHC leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, to offer Friday prayers for the last three years while thousands of Kashmiris including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen are languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Narendra Modi Jammu Srinagar August 2019 Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: ..

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: Imran Khan extends good wishes ..

47 seconds ago
 Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat c ..

Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat climate change

17 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.