Hurriyet Forum expresses deep distress against unceasing policy of harassment in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Hurriyat forum in IIOJK expressed deep distress against the unceasing policy of persecution and harassment of the people of Kashmir, especially in the valley, by the authorities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hurriyat Forum has strongly condemned the killing of a labourer, Shahid Aijaz, by Indian troops in Shopian district.

Shahid Aijaz, a resident of Islamabad town was martyred by troops in the district, on Sunday.

It added that the vicious cycle of killings continued unabated, each day new ways to intimidate and terrorize them are experienced.

It said that the restrictions on masses leadership and freedom of expression, gag on local media along with the relentless violations of basic human rights, fresh roundups and indiscriminate arrests, random raids by agencies and removal of employees had created an atmosphere of fear and terror in the territory.

The forum expressed its sympathy and solidarity with the grieved family of Shahid Aijaz and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.