UrduPoint.com

Hurriyet Leader Stresses Kashmir Settlement Through Talks

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:20 AM

Hurriyet leader stresses Kashmir settlement through talks

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir stressed the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute and to settle it Pakistan and India should initiate a sustained and result-oriented dialogue process.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, said the dialogue should be meaningful to resolve the long-pending dispute once and for all and the settlement should be acceptable to the people of Kashmir.

He said that India should give up its imperialist approach on Kashmir and accept the harsh reality in the changing Geo-political situation and new world order and resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Prof Abdul Ghani Butt said, the biggest human rights violation is not to allow people to choose their future and Kashmiri people are among those people who have been denied this right.

He deplored that India is perpetrating grave human rights violations in the territory and the international community should take notice of it.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Jammu Media All

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Y ..

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Yemen

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

10 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

10 hours ago
 Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV ..

Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.