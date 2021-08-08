Hurriyet leader stresses Kashmir settlement through talks

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir stressed the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute and to settle it Pakistan and India should initiate a sustained and result-oriented dialogue process.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, said the dialogue should be meaningful to resolve the long-pending dispute once and for all and the settlement should be acceptable to the people of Kashmir.

He said that India should give up its imperialist approach on Kashmir and accept the harsh reality in the changing Geo-political situation and new world order and resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Prof Abdul Ghani Butt said, the biggest human rights violation is not to allow people to choose their future and Kashmiri people are among those people who have been denied this right.

He deplored that India is perpetrating grave human rights violations in the territory and the international community should take notice of it.