Hurriyet Leader Urges Int'l Community To Protect Kashmiri Women

Sun 01st March 2020 | 09:50 AM

Hurriyet Leader urges Int'l community to protect Kashmiri women

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Hurriyet Leader Shamim Shawl Sunday urged that the international community to take immediate notice of worst human rights violations particularly against innocent Kashmiri women in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan should continue broadening its political and discretionary help to the people of Kashmir and should keep this issue alive.

She said the way Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan advocated Kashmir issue at international forums and internationalized the core issue of Kashmir is appreciable.

The Indian army is continuously harassing Kashmiri women in front of their families, she said adding, the entire Kashmir valley is under Indian siege and no one knows the where about of their loved ones being arrested by Indian forces.

Many cases of women harassment in Occupied Kashmir have not yet been reported. India at the diplomatic front tried its best to divert the world's attention from Kashmir dispute but failed, she mentioned.

It is unfortunate that the international community is not taking up the issue of human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir seriously, she regretted.

Kashmiri women have lost their loved ones; husbands, brothers and sons, some of whom were killed and some never returned, she added.

She said the Indian government had a misconception that it could suppress Kashmiris' sentiment through suppression and oppression.

