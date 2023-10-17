Open Menu

Hurriyet Leaders Call For United Struggle To End India’s Illegal Occupation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 09:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) In wake of threat to identity and integrity of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its people, Hurriyat leaders have called for a united struggle to seek the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per United Nations (UN) resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi and Narender Singh Khalsa urged the resolution of the Kashmir issue to end the Indian violence in the territory.

They said the 5 August 2019 decision was an illegal move and an attack on Jammu and Kashmir’s Muslim identity, adding that every aspect of life for Kashmiri Muslims is under assault by Hindutva BJP regime.

They said that BJP-RSS regime is systematically paving the way for settler colonialism in IIOJK on the Israeli pattern in occupied Palestine.

The leaders urged the UN to take notice of India’s nefarious plans in Kashmir and resolve the dispute as per resolutions & international laws.

