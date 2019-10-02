ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Hurriyet Leaders Wednesday urged the international community and United states to find a final and just solution to the long outstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with its own resolutions as well as wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

International and Pakistani media was playing responsible role in exposing human rights violations in Held Kashmir, they said while talking to Radio Program.

Hurriyat Leader Raja Najabat Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the terrorist face of Narendra Modi at the reputable international forum.

The leaders of different countries have also condemned the Indian human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), he added.

"We will continue our efforts for free Kashmir until and unless the Kashmiris are given their fundamental rights according to UN resolutions", they said.

International community must urge India to immediately lift curfew and release the arrested Hurriyet leadership, he said.

"We are thankful to the government of Pakistan for effectively internationalizing Kashmir issue, it is a fact that Kashmiri can never be suppressed through use of force and will get their right to self-determination at all costs", they commented.

Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Raza also said it was positive development that international media was also exposing the Indian human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and it would definitely have an impact on public perception.

The amnesty international in India was also criticizing illegal move of Modi's government in the valley, he mentioned.

The international media reporting is giving awareness of what India is doing in Kashmir to common masses, he added.

It is the longest lockdown in the history, he said adding, the voices rising against Modi's policies within India have also increased.

He suggested to the United Nations Secretary General to appoint a Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir who could assist the Security Council in creating an environment for bringing an end to repression in IOK and open doors for multilateral diplomacy to resolve issue.