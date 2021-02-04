Hurriyet leaders lauds Pakistan for continued support

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Hurriyet leaders on Thursday thanked Pakistan for its continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the just struggle of Kashmiris for securing their right to self-determination since 1947.

They expressed hope the government of Pakistan would leave no stone unturned to safeguard the basic and fundamental rights of the oppressed and suppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

It is the moral responsibility of the international community to come forward and ensure the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir issue, they urged while speaking to a Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

Hurriyet Leader Shamim Shawl said, "On the behalf of the people of Kashmir, I am thankful to the nation of Pakistan, its state institutions and other stakeholders for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren".

He said whatever India is doing with the Kashmiri people is totally against the international and humanitarian laws, adding, Indian forces have been using rape as weapon of war which is highly condemnable.

Pakistan is determined to continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people and continuing to highlight human rights violations in IIOJ&K at all international forums, he hailed.

"We must appreciate the courage and determination of Kashmiris people as well who have been fighting with huge Indian army without weapons", he added.

He said with the support of Pakistani nations, Kashmiris will continue to get their fundamental right for hundreds and thousands years.

"We, the Kashmiris, have strong belief that Indian is illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir for decades but cannot suppress the brave Kashmiris despite of worst pressure tactics used", he said.

Another senior Hurriyet Leader Abdul Hameed Lone said Pakistan always supported Kashmir issue and is also a party in Kashmir conflict.

Prime Minister Imran Khan as per his commitment advocated the Kashmir dispute on major international forums that internationalized the Kashmir issue as well, he added.

Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of their basic rights, he said, adding, but the civilized world has starting criticizing human rights abuses committed by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"We, the Kashmiris, have full confidence that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts till the resolution of this core regional dispute", he expressed hoped.

The policies of Narendra Modi has already exposed Hindutva mindset of the Indian government, he said, adding, the minorities in India are feeling unsafe as RSS extremists are forcing them to convert into Hindu or leave India.

He said the world must take notice of Indian policies not only for the minorities but the Kashmiris as well. On the other hand, the image of Pakistan across the globe has improved to a great extent whereas Modi's government is facing humiliation at all fronts.