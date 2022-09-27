"Husan-e-Qirat & Naat Khawani" competition held at PGMI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) & Ameer-ud-Din Medical College here on Tuesday organized " Husan-e-Qirat & Naat Khawani" competition in which the students of MBBS participated.

According to spokesperson for PGMI here, on this occasion well-known Na'at Khawan Muhammad Iqbal was also present who not only performed the duty of judge but also took part in Na'at Khawani while PGMI Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar participated as chief guest.

On the occasion, Prof Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar praised the students love and homage for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and exhorted them that as Muslims, "we all consider the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as the perfect person of this universe and we should adopt his life practically in our own.

"He said that it is good omen that the young generation, especially the medical students, have a passion for the religion of islam, which would prove to be very beneficial in their practical lives as well and apart from their academic days they must take part in such positive activities.

At the end of the competition, prizes were distributed among the students who won positions.