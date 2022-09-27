UrduPoint.com

"Husan-e-Qirat & Naat Khawani" Competition Held At PGMI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 08:37 PM

"Husan-e-Qirat & Naat Khawani" competition held at PGMI

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) & Ameer-ud-Din Medical College here on Tuesday organized " Husan-e-Qirat & Naat Khawani" competition in which the students of MBBS participated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) & Ameer-ud-Din Medical College here on Tuesday organized " Husan-e-Qirat & Naat Khawani" competition in which the students of MBBS participated.

According to spokesperson for PGMI here, on this occasion well-known Na'at Khawan Muhammad Iqbal was also present who not only performed the duty of judge but also took part in Na'at Khawani while PGMI Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar participated as chief guest.

On the occasion, Prof Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar praised the students love and homage for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and exhorted them that as Muslims, "we all consider the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as the perfect person of this universe and we should adopt his life practically in our own.

"He said that it is good omen that the young generation, especially the medical students, have a passion for the religion of islam, which would prove to be very beneficial in their practical lives as well and apart from their academic days they must take part in such positive activities.

At the end of the competition, prizes were distributed among the students who won positions.

Related Topics

Young Muslim Post All From Love

Recent Stories

Administrator East chairs meeting on Rabi-ul-Awwal ..

Administrator East chairs meeting on Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

37 seconds ago
 Abdullah Shafique nears double ton as Central Punj ..

Abdullah Shafique nears double ton as Central Punjab reach 358 for 6

38 seconds ago
 UN General Assembly Confirms Grandi to Another Ter ..

UN General Assembly Confirms Grandi to Another Term as High Commissioner for Ref ..

39 seconds ago
 Oil Prices Could Reach $150 Per Barrel This Winter ..

Oil Prices Could Reach $150 Per Barrel This Winter - Iraqi Foreign Minister

41 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court gives opportunity to govt for fi ..

Lahore High Court gives opportunity to govt for filing reply to Moonis Elahi's p ..

3 minutes ago
 Iraqi Foreign Minister Says Discussed Ukraine-Russ ..

Iraqi Foreign Minister Says Discussed Ukraine-Russia Peace Prospects With Both C ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.