Husband Allegedly Shot Killed His Wife In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) In Pindigheb tehsil of Attock, a man allegedly shot and killed his wife before fleeing the scene.

Police sources reported that on Sunday, Muhammad Arif fatally shot his 46-year-old wife, Bilqees Bibi, in the village of Surg.

Upon receiving the alert, police arrived at the scene and gathered evidence. The body was later moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pindigheb, by Rescue 1122 after legal procedures were completed.

Following a postmortem, the remains were handed over to the family.

The Pindigheb police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused.

