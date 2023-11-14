Police have arrested three accused including a husband and his two accomplices on charge of killing his wife around 13 days back, police said on Tuesday

Complainant Ijaz Khursheed told police his daughter Ansa Khan was married to Khawaja Faisal Mahmood in 2011. She had borrowed Rs 4 million and gave it to her husband who used money to buy a plot. However, when she demanded the money back, her husband tortured her and the couple used to quarrel over the issue.

On Nov 2 night, complainant said, his son Ehtasham went to meet his sister but neighbours told him that she has died. He said that they immediately reached Nishtar Hospital where doctors conducted postmodern examination and it emerged she was strangled to death.

Police reached the hospital and started investigations while CPO Multan Mansoor Ul Haq Rana ordered police to arrest the accused.

A police team headed by ASP Tayyab Wazir and SHO Jalilabad Mudassir Hussain Gilani employed modern investigation techniques and worked hard under the supervision of SP cantonment division Qazi Ali Raza. Their effort bore fruit and they were able to arrest main accused, husband Khawaja Faisal Mahmood and accomplices Muhammad Younis and Khadim Hussain.

The accused have confessed their involvement in the killing citing monetary dispute between the couple as the reason, police said.