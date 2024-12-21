Open Menu

Husband And In-laws Arrested In The Murder Case Of Lady Doctor Mehr-un-Nisa

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Husband and in-laws arrested in the murder case of lady doctor Mehr-un-Nisa

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Significant progress has been made in the murder case of 27-year-old Lady Doctor Mehr-un-Nisa from Ayub Medical Complex, the victim's husband, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law have all been arrested.

The suspects were presented before a local court, where the judge canceled their bail applications and approved a two-day physical remand, handing them over to Mirpur investigative police.

The tragic incident occurred on the night of November 24, 2024, when the death of Dr Mehr-un-Nisa, a dentist at Ayub Medical Complex, was staged as a suicide. However, investigations revealed that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws.

An FIR was filed at Mirpur Police Station on the complaint of the victim's father. He alleged that his daughter was killed by her husband and his family to seize her 100 tolas of gold jewelry and a property worth 160 million rupees in Islamabad’s G-13 sector, which had been transferred to her as part of her Haqq Mehr.

The victim’s father also accused the Mirpur police of delaying the registration of the FIR for 13 days, prompting him to seek an order for its registration under Section 22A from the local court.

The victim, Mehr-un-Nisa, leaves behind an eight-month-old son. According to Investigation In-Charge Inam Hashmi, despite multiple raids and phone attempts, the suspects had evaded questioning until their bail was canceled and they were arrested.

The postmortem report has been sent for forensic analysis and the scope of the investigation has been widened following the suspects’ arrest and remand.

