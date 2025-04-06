Open Menu

Husband And Wife Killed In Crash Near Havelian Interchange

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Husband and wife killed in crash near Havelian Interchange

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) At least two person including husband and wife on Sunday were killed in a tragic road accident near the Havelian Interchange, while two others were seriously injured.

The fatal incident occurred when a speeding truck collided head-on with a car, resulting in the immediate deaths of Jahandad, son of Shah Zulallah, and his wife Yasmeen.

According to police and eyewitness reports, the accident was caused by overspeeding, which led to a devastating impact between the two vehicles. The couple, who were traveling in the car, died on the spot, while the injured were shif to medical facilities for emergency treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Type-D Hospital in Havelian, while the critically injured were transferred to Abbottabad for specialized care.

