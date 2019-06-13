UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Husband Approaches FIA After Ex-boyfriend Blackmails His Wife  

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 54 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 04:42 PM

Husband approaches FIA after ex-boyfriend blackmails his wife  

Afraid of the outcome, the woman told about her ex-boyfriend to his husband and to her surprise, he turned out to be very supportive

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) Instead of being suspicious of his wife, a man in Karachi decided to take legal action against her ex-boyfriend blackmailing her.

The person, belonging to Federal B area of Karachi, had threatened his married ex-girlfriend of blackmailing her.

Afraid of the outcome, the woman told about her ex-boyfriend to his husband and to her surprise, he turned out to be very supportive and reached out to Cyber Crime cell to deal with the situation.

The Cyber Crime cell aired the pictures of the blackmailer on tv.

The accused, Shoaib, used to work abroad and had come to Pakistan on holidays.

When he thought of calling his ex-girlfriend, he found out that she is now married.

Shoaib pressured the girl of meeting him and developing illicit relations. When the girl refused, he resorted to threatening and blackmailing her with her old pictures.

When the girl told her husband about this man, he reached out to the FIA cyber crime wing that investigated the incident.

Taking immediate action, the FIA aired his pictures on media which resulted in his disgrace.

As the report went viral on social media, people lauded the husband for trusting his wife and taking action against Shoaib.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Social Media Holidays Threatened Married Wife Man Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Women Media TV

Recent Stories

Russia Warns Against Attempts to Blame Iran for Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Hires Tanker Struck in Gulf ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Air Force Confirms No Survivors in An-32 Ai ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

5 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

7 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.