MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Daira Deen Panah police in Kot Addu arrested a man on suspicions after they recovered body of his wife hanging by neck at his home, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that they found the body of the married woman hanging in her home at Daira Deen Panah in the suburbs of Kot Addu and took her husband Nazir in custody on suspicion.

The body of the woman was shifted to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Daira Deen Panah for postmortem examination to find out whether it was a murder or suicide.

Police Crime Scene Unit has collected the evidences and samples. The police spokesman said that the investigations would be carried out on merit.

The people of the area say the couple used to have altercations over domestic disputes.