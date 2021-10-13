Husband arrested for allegedly killing wife

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Mandani Police, Charsadda Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly killing his wife and also recovered a pistol from his possession.

On the report of the brother of the deceased woman Irfanullah, DPO Charssadda Asif Bahadur directed the concerned police officers for early arrest of the killer.

The accused was arrested by a police team after conducting investigation on scientific ways.

The reason behind the killing was stated to be a domestic dispute.