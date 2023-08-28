Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Husband arrested in blind murder case of his wife

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday claimed to have traced a blind murder case arresting alleged murderer involved in killing of his wife two days ago.

A police spokesman said that two days ago, a report was filed with Paharpur Police Station about the killing of a woman.

After which, the police registered a case and started investigation.

A team of Paharpur police led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar along with SHO Khalil Khan Baloch traced the case by using modern scientific techniques and arrested accused Irfan son of Ramzan, resident of Band Korai, who allegedly strangled his wife to death.

Further probe was underway.

