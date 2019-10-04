UrduPoint.com
Husband Commits Self-immolation On Failure To Pacify Estranged Wife

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:14 PM

Husband has committed self-immolation and died after failing in pacifying his estranged wife.Police sources said Muhammad Shoaib, resident of Makhdoom Rashid was married one year back in the area of Chak-116, Jahanian

Jahanian (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Husband has committed self-immolation and died after failing in pacifying his estranged wife.Police sources said Muhammad Shoaib, resident of Makhdoom Rashid was married one year back in the area of Chak-116, Jahanian.

His wife got estranged and went to her parents . He tried to pacify her and on his failure he committed self immolation.He was shifted to burn unit in Nishtar Hospital Multan where he succumbed to burn injuries.

