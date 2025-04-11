Husband, Conjurer Turn Out To Be Killers Of Rawat Lay Teacher
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The mystery of the body of a woman found in a rain drain in the Rawat Police Station area has been solved as her husband Amin and a conjurer, Israr, turned out to be the killers. Both the accused had been arrested, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Friday.
The deceased Qudsia Batool, who was a private school teacher, had some differences with her husband. Amin used to take her to the conjurer Israr, who made her to pay money and jewellery on the pretext of fake majical acts.
When the deceased demanded her money and jewellery back from the conjurer, he and her husband planned to kill her.
Amin took his wife outside the house on the pretext of an operation to the drain where he along with Israr strangulated her to death. The accused then buried her body which according to media reports was found on March 5 and was identified by her children.
The accused had got registered a case of kidnapping of her wife on December 8, 2024 to cover up the crime. The Rawat Police arrested both the accused after conducting an investigation professionally, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held6 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices6 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal6 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties6 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus7 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20257 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad7 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight7 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package7 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik7 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP7 hours ago