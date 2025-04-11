Open Menu

Husband, Conjurer Turn Out To Be Killers Of Rawat Lay Teacher

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The mystery of the body of a woman found in a rain drain in the Rawat Police Station area has been solved as her husband Amin and a conjurer, Israr, turned out to be the killers. Both the accused had been arrested, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Friday.

The deceased Qudsia Batool, who was a private school teacher, had some differences with her husband. Amin used to take her to the conjurer Israr, who made her to pay money and jewellery on the pretext of fake majical acts.

When the deceased demanded her money and jewellery back from the conjurer, he and her husband planned to kill her.

Amin took his wife outside the house on the pretext of an operation to the drain where he along with Israr strangulated her to death. The accused then buried her body which according to media reports was found on March 5 and was identified by her children.

The accused had got registered a case of kidnapping of her wife on December 8, 2024 to cover up the crime. The Rawat Police arrested both the accused after conducting an investigation professionally, the spokesman said.

